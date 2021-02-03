Dubai: An Indian living in Doha has won Dh15 million at the latest Big Ticket draw of Abu Dhabi.
Taslina Purayil’s winning ticket number 291310 was picked at the draw held on Wednesday evening. Purayil had bought the ticket on January 26.
In a telephone call, Purayil said she was excited about the win. “It was the first time we bought the Big Ticket. I cannot believe we won,” said the mother of three children, a son aged 21, daughter of 15 years and an infant just over a year old.
She and her husband, Abdul Gaddaf, run a food business in Doha where the family have lived for years.
Meanwhile, a jobless Dubai expat took home the second big prize for the evening – Dh350,000. Prem Mohan Mathrathil, 54, said he just lost his job on January 26.
“This has come as a blessing to me. I cannot believe it. Just today my wife was enquiring about the Big Ticket announcement. She was praying to God for the mega win. And it all happened.”
Prem who has worked for 30 years in Dubai for a private company said he had loans and the win was very timely. “I will clear my loans, save some money for my daughter’s college in Singapore and also help my relatives back home.”