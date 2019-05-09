Indian expats in UAE should contact authorities immediately if faced with these issues

The Embassy of India has warned expats in the UAE to report any delay of salary payments directly to the missions in Abu Dhabi or Dubai. Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: The Indian Embassy has advised expats in the UAE to report any delays of salary payment directly to the missions in Abu Dhabi or Dubai.

On Wednesday, the embassy posted the warning message on Twitter to alert Indian nationals on what procedures to take.

In a notice, the mission announced: “All Indian nationals are hereby informed to report to the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi or the Consulate General of India in Dubai, of any instance of delay in payment of salary by the employer in UAE.”

The embassy also used its account on social networking sites also cautioned job hunters to follow the standard procedure, and obtain a valid work permit and employment letter before arriving to the UAE.

The Indian authority further cautioned expats to avoid searching for jobs on a tourist visa.