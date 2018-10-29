Dubai: A young Indian on a cruise at Dubai Marina has died after he allegedly slipped from a yacht and fell into the sea.

Vivek Solanki, 29, from Ahmedabad was reportedly with his colleagues on a business trip when the incident happened last week, the Indian Consulate in Dubai said on Sunday.

The mission was alerted about the incident after one of his friends tweeted on Wednesday saying the man had gone missing for more than a day.

“As per [available] information, he got drowned near the Marina area. He was on yacht and got into sea but the body is still missing,” tweeted @kiffyvish

Seeking help from the mission and India’ Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, he posted on Saturday that the body was recovered by Dubai Police from the ocean and it was likely to take more than seven days to bring it back to India.

The family is in shock and grief, he said, urging the Indian officials to expedite the repatriation of the body.

On Sunday, the consulate said it was in touch with the family and local authorities and it will provide all the support.

The mission told Gulf News that the man’s wife had also approached it seeking help.

“One of his friends said he had slipped and fell into the sea while he was on a cruise with his colleagues for business purpose. We have assured the family of all the assistance.”

Gulf News could not immediately get comments from his family or friends.

Dubai Police confirmed to Gulf News that they had recovered the body of the Indian man. Further investigation is on.

--With inputs from Ali Al Shouk, Staff Reporter