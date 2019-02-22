Dubai: The Indian Consulate in Dubai on Thursday released an advisory on Twitter reminding Indian nationals travelling to the UAE to take out adequate insurance to cover any expenditure in case of emergency. A statement said that the advisory was being issued “keeping in view the high cost of medical treatment in the UAE and also on the basis of some instances of Indian travellers meeting with unforeseen accidents involving huge medical bills, beyond the capacity of the traveller or their family members.”
Indian Consulate issue UAE travel insurance advisory
Statement issued in view of some incidents of unforeseen accidents involving huge bills