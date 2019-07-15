The advisory comes at a time when students begin college or university in India, UAE and worldwide Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: On Monday, the Consulate General of India issued a fresh warning to students in the UAE to check for due accreditations of offshore campuses of Indian universities in the UAE before enrolling themselves.

The advisory by the Consulate comes at a time when students begin college or university in India, UAE and worldwide.

In a tweet, the consulate reminded potential students that they must ensure that the offshore campus is duly recognised by the University Grants Commission of India.

A senior consulate official told Gulf News, this was a regular advisory that the commission sends out to parents and students in the UAE. “Considering it is also a time when students begin their university life, we thought it was the right time to send this message non-resident Indians NRIs in the UAE.”

Meanwhile Gulf News did a scan of the University Grants Commission website. According to the site, more than 23 universities across India have been put out as ‘fake’ by the Commission. According to the Commission, these universities are not accredited and their degrees are not approved by by the Commission.

See the full list of non-accredited institutions:

State-wise List of fake Universities as on February, 2019 (Hindi Version)

Delhi

1. Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj, Delhi.

2. United Nations University, Delhi.

3. Vocational University, Delhi.

4. ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House, 8J, Gopala Tower, 25 Rajendra Place, New Delhi - 110 008.

5. Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, New Delhi.

6. Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment, Rozgar Sewasadan, 672, Sanjay Enclave, Opp. GTK Depot, Delhi-110033.

7. Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), 351-352, Phase-I, Block-A, Vijay Vihar, Rithala, Rohini, Delhi-110085

Karnataka

8. Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak, Belgaum, Karnataka.

Kerala

9. St. John’s University, Kishanattam, Kerala.

Maharashtra

10. Raja Arabic University, Nagpur, Maharashtra.

West Bengal

11. Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkatta.

12. Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research,8-A, Diamond Harbour Road, Builtech inn, 2nd Floor, Thakurpurkur, Kolkatta - 700063

Uttar Pradesh

13. Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, Varanasi (UP) Jagatpuri, Delhi.

14. Mahila Gram Vidyapith/Vishwavidyalaya, (Women’s University) Prayag, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh.

15. Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh.

16. National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

17. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.

18. Uttar Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya, Kosi Kalan, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

19. Maharana Pratap Shiksha Niketan Vishwavidyalaya, Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh.

20. Indraprastha Shiksha Parishad, Institutional Area,Khoda,Makanpur,Noida Phase-II, Uttar Pradesh.

Odisha

21. Nababharat Shiksha Parishad, Anupoorna Bhawan, Plot No. 242, Pani Tanki Road,Shaktinagar, Rourkela-769014.

22. North Orissa University of Agriculture & Technology, Odisha.

Puducherry

23. Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, No. 186, Thilaspet, Vazhuthavoor Road, Puducherry-605009