Dubai: Indian diplomat Dr. Aman Puri took charge as the Consul General of India in Dubai on Sunday with the promise of providing 365 days of consular access to the expat community in Dubai and Northern Emirates.
Speaking to Gulf News after assuming office, Dr. Puri, a dentist-turned-diplomat, said: “Starting August 1, on all the holidays we will have one of our officers present at the consulate to provide emergency services for two hours in the morning.”
“This will not be an Open House for any person to walk in. This is just for providing emergency services. At least one of our officers will be available on every holiday, making our services available 365 days of the year,” he said.
The officers will be available from 8am to 10 am to address emergency cases.
The monthly Open House system, which was a regular event to address the grievances of community members, was discontinued last year due to the security constraints in the diplomatic enclave.
The new format is being implemented to address the emergency concerns of the Indian expats during the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Puri said the system would continue till end of December following which it will be reviewed.