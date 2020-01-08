Dubai: To promote Gujarat as an education hub in India, the Indian Consulate in Dubai will host a roadshow in Dubai on January 17 and 18, the mission said in a press release on Wednesday.

A delegation led by the Minister of Education of Gujarat Bhupendrasinh Chudasama along with Principal Secretary of Higher and Technical Education Anju Sharma will participate in the roadshow. It will be held at Hotel Crowne Plaza, Shaikh Zayed Road under the ‘Study in Gujarat’ campaign.

The roadshow will provide a glimpse of the thriving education sector in Gujarat and enable the interested candidates to get a first-hand understanding of the rich resources of the state in order to pursue higher education, the consulate stated.

The representatives of 22 universities and 4 colleges from Gujarat will be a part of the roadshow to provide more details to the interested candidates. The universities include Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University, Gujarat Forensic Science University, Nirma University and many others in addition to L.D College of Engineering, Gujarat Arts and Science College, Vishwakarma Government College and SAL College. The lead university for the roadshow in Dubai is Ganpat University.

“In the last decade and a half, Gujarat has been successful in establishing its identity as the leading educational hub of India. State of the art infrastructure, safe environment, curriculum at par with international standards and industry exposure give students an edge during the course of their study,” the mission stated.