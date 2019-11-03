Students from various nationalities participated in the Dino art contest in Dubai

A young participant shows her artistic flair at the national art competition in Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Indians emerged winners in the test of originality, aesthetics and creativity as children from across the UAE converged at one of the biggest national art forums held in Dubai.

The 8th UC Dino Art National Competition, held over the weekend saw Indians bagging 35 awards with Pakistanis, Sri Lankans Turkish, Sudanese, Jordanian and Iranian participants sharing 9 awards among themselves. Among the 11 champions, Indians once again ruled the roost winning 9 prizes.

The event was organised at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium, Indian High School,where several nationalities including Emiratis, Egyptians, Bangladeshis, Iranians, Jordanians, South Koreans, Turkish, Sudanese, Sri Lankans, Pakistanis and Indians, participated in the contest within the age group of 5 to 16, competing in 14 categories.

Participants were assessed on the basis of their aptitude of the techniques taught in each level, neatness, creativity, imagination and perfection. The annual event has gained immense popularity over the years with an increasing number of participants belonging to various backgrounds coming together to give physical expression to their artistic endeavours.

The event was followed by the 14th UCMAS & 6th UC Dino Art Graduation Ceremony hosted by Abacus Quest Point, National Franchisee for UAE and Member of UCMAS Global Network,a Malaysia based organisation. Over 400 students from 36 registered UCMAS centres comprising children from 21 nationalities, including 12 Emiratis, 13 Egyptians, 12 Pakistanis, and around 300 Indians graduated this year.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Khairul Nazri Mohamad Taib, Head of Chancery at the Consulate General of Malaysia, Dubai; E.P. Johnson, President of Indian Social Centre Sharjah and Anthony Joseph, Principal of Indian High School, Sharjah honouring students who had completed all the levels of both the programs.

Congratulating the winners of the Dino Art Contest, Soundari Raj, Managing Director, UCMAS UAE commented: “Dino Art helps the child to express their individuality, helping them to visualise a problem and creating multiple solutions by thinking outside the box. Children learn to paint, write and compose developing their cognitive skills. In their early education they can apply these skills to understand and face their fears”.

“This year we also introduced a new level, ‘Picasso’ for children in their early years to guide them in their pencil control, basic colouring strokes, merging techniques and finally to teach them to draw independently landscape & cartoon characters,” added Raj.