Dubai: The Indian diaspora in the UAE has mourned the death of Rohitbhai Purshottam Bhai Patel, an eminent Dubai-based philanthropist and entrepreneur who passed away today. He was 76.
He is survived by two sons, two daughters and their families.
Patel’s son Chirag told Gulf News that his father who was ailing for a few months and breathed his last at 8am on Thursday.
Patel, a veteran expatriate, had come to Dubai in 1969. He was chairman of the BAPS Hindu Temple operations and was well-known in the Indian community for his compassionate nature, humility and integrity. Patel had also worked closely with the Pramukh Swami Maharaj of Akshardham, Gujarat and with Swami Brahmaviharidas, the spiritual head of the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi.
All members of the Hindu Temple project deeply condoled the death of their leader.