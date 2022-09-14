Dubai: An Indian businessman from Kerala has won a million dollars the recent Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire Milestone Series 400 held on Wednesday at Concourse A of Dubai International Airport.

Mohammad Nazarudeen, 35-year-old Indian national based in Kerala, India became a US$1 million winner in Millennium Millionaire Milestone Series 400 with ticket number 3768, which he purchased online on August 31.

A regular participant at the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) promotion since 2014, Nazarudeen had bought two tickets for Series 400.

The father of two, who runs a small IT business in Kerala, just arrived today after visiting a family member in Doha, Qatar. He missed the LIVE draw on Dubai Duty Free Facebook and was delighted to receive a call from Dubai Duty Free informing him that he had won.

Life changing moment

“This is a life-changing moment for me and my family. I really appreciate the people and the company behind this promotion,” he said.

Nazarudeen is the 196th Indian national to win US$1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999 and Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO of Dubai Duty Free said, “ We are proud to have reached this milestone because it means we have already given US$400 million and changed the lives of many people from 47 countries. We even had eight winners who won the promotion twice. Congratulations to our 400th winner, Mohammed Nazarudeen, and thank you to all of our devoted customers who have taken part in this promotion since 1999.”

Other winners

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for three luxury vehicles.

US national Zachary Vannoy, an American national based in Virginia, USA won a BMW 750Li xDrive M Sport (Donington Grey) car, with ticket number 1166 in Finest Surprise Series 1816, which he purchased on his way to Cairo for a vacation.

Given the time difference in the USA, he was unavailable for immediate comment, but will no doubt be surprised when he learns of his win.

Said Gedeon, a Lebanese national based in Beirut, won a BMW R 1250 R (Black Storm Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 0272 in Finest Surprise Series 512, which he purchased online on August 19. Gedeon was also not available for immediate comment.

Naheed Pandey, a 52 year old Indian national based in Mumbai, India, won a BMW R nineT Urban G/S (Imperial Blue Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 0373 in Finest Surprise Series 513, which he purchased on 29 August on her way back to Mumbai.