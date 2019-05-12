Indian Ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Singh Suri with Kamal Vachani, group director of Al Maya Group during the book signing. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Borders book store in Mall of the Emirates on Sunday hosted a book signing session by the Indian ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Singh Suri.

The envoy-cum-author signed several copies of his book titled “Khooni Vaisakhi: A Poem from the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre in 1919” which is the English translation of the Punjabi poem Khooni Vaisakhi by Nanak Singh, Suri’s grandfather.

Singh was one of the survivors of the massacre by the British troops when they opened fire on the unarmed gathering protesting against the Rowlatt Act, killing hundreds. The publication of the English translation of the Punjabi poem which was banned by the British regime marks the 100th anniversary of the massacre.

“It is our mission to be the preferred place for knowledge and entertainment throughout Gulf region,” Kamal Vachani, group director of Al Maya Group, that runs Borders said in a press release. Continuing that mission, he said, the flagship store of the chain was honoured to welcome Suri.