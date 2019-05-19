Dubai: Known for shining on the cricket pitch with his consistent performances, Indian cricket star Virat Kohli has now set his eyes on the world of fragrances. The legendary batsman was in Dubai for the official UAE launch of his brand one8’s new line of scents.
The ceremony saw Kohli unveil the full collection of perfumes and body sprays, and talk at length about how his brand captures the essence of thew India skipper.
“I am very proud of our One8 Fragrance line. It reflects my personality and has been a deeply personal project for me. I can’t wait for all my fans in the UAE to experience it.” he said.