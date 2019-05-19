Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli was in Dubai yesterday to officially launch his brand, one8's fresh line of Deodorants and Fragrances to the region- extending his reach to beloved fans across the UAE. The line of scents developed in collaboration with Scentials is designed to capture the essence of Virat's multi-faceted personality outside of the pitch. Image Credit:

Dubai: Known for shining on the cricket pitch with his consistent performances, Indian cricket star Virat Kohli has now set his eyes on the world of fragrances. The legendary batsman was in Dubai for the official UAE launch of his brand one8’s new line of scents.

The ceremony saw Kohli unveil the full collection of perfumes and body sprays, and talk at length about how his brand captures the essence of thew India skipper.