Dubai: The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry has approved a new constitution for the India Business & Professional Council (IBPC).
A two-tier structure consisting of an apex governance board and an executive committee are now in place
The governance board, which has been reappointed for a period of three years, comprises governors Yusuffali M.A., chairman and managing director of Lulu Group International; Dr B.R. Shetty, chairman NMC Healthcare; Dr Azad Moopen, chairman of Aster DM Healthcare; P.N.C. Menon, founder and chairman of Sobha Group; Mohan Valrani, senior vice-chairman and managing director of Al Shirawi Group; Vijay Malhotra, chairman of KPMG; and Suresh Kumar, chairman of Tricolour Values Group.
Members will directly elect the president and vice-president of the executive committee in March 2019. Additionally, seven focus groups will be created within IBPC to cover SME & Trading, real estate and construction, banking, financial services and insurance, education and health care, accounting/audit and advisory services, manufacturing, shipping and logistics and technology and telecom.
IBPC’s previous constitution was first put in place in 2003.