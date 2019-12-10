This year’s Dubai Shopping Festival will be the biggest yet, say organisers

DUBAI: Dubai is pulling all the stops to make the 25th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) the biggest and most memorable affair yet.

At a press conference held within the spectacular setting of Dubai Frame, Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said, “There will be something happening in every corner of the city” to mark the silver jubilee of the fest which kicks off on December 26 and runs until February 1.

“This is our 25th edition and we are going all out to make it truly special for visitors and residents alike,” said Khaja as he revealed a diverse calendar of events packed with showstopping performances, immersive experiences, innovative brand activations and family-friendly celebrations.

“Until now we had been marketing the event within the region but this time we are promoting it in 28 countries. There will be something every hour throughout the fest to entertain individuals, families, couples and visitors,” he said.

Over 20 concerts targeting various communities have been lined up for the 38-day long extravaganza, regarded as the longest running festival of its kind. Other highlights include stand-up comedy shows, street carnivals and unmissable sales.

With more than 1,000 brands participating across 4,000 outlets, shoppers and deal-hunters will find offers of up to 75 per cent off across the city, as well as the opportunity to engage and collaborate with tailor-made brand activations from global fashion, beauty, homeware and lifestyle retailers

Dazzling daily fireworks display will be held across multiple locations such as Al Seef, The Beach, La Mer and Dubai Frame in Zabeel Park.

Opening ceremony

The shopping fest begins with a spectacular opening ceremony at Burj Park, Downtown Dubai. The star-studded event will feature a series of concerts by Emirati and international singers, cultural and family-oriented performances from 2pm to 11pm on December 26 and 27.

Revealing other details, organisers said this year’s edition will include a night market on Al Rigga Street, cultural market in Al Seef, winter festival in Al Khawaneej and a special event in Hatta.

Shoppers can expect incredible giveaways including 25 homemakers, Skyward reward points, 27 kilograms of gold, cash vouchers and cars.

“The festival has transformed the lives of thousands of people, who have won incredible prizes over the years. For this momentous 25th edition we have taken this tradition of winning to a whole new level with unique mega rewards for shoppers,” said Khaja.

The Infiniti Mega raffle will offer visitors the chance to drive away in QX50 car plus Dh200,000 in cash daily. In addition, one lucky DSF shopper will go home with a grand prize of Dh 1 million in cash at the end of DSF. The Nissan Grand raffle will meanwhile shoppers the chance to win one of five Nissan models daily. But the largest prize of them all is a luxury car worth five million dirhams.

The organisers declined to reveal the make of the car saying it’s a secret.

HISTORY: The first edition of DSF was launched in 1996 by His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

EVENTS & EXPERIENCES

Headline Concerts: Global superstars from around the world will descend upon Dubai throughout DSF to appeal to every taste and musical preference. The Coca-Cola Arena in City Walk will host Pakistani sensation Rahat Ali Khan on December 27, while British pop star Ellie Goulding will take to the Arena’s stage on 10 January. At the outdoor Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, Egyptian superstar Amr Diab will perform his chart-topping hits including Nour El Ain and Ana 3ayesh on January 24, in what is anticipated to be another sell out gig. More headliners will be announced in the coming days.

An Evening with Rio Ferdinand: Manchester United and England football legend, Rio Ferdinand will present a live, unscripted interview at W Dubai – The Palm on January 8 where football fans can expect to hear personal stories and behind the scenes anecdotes of his illustrious career.

Dubai’s first Hologram concert: The first ever hologram concert in the city will debut this DSF, featuring a hologram of Umm Kulthum accompanied by a live orchestra of 20 musicians on stage, as well as the special performance of Sana’a Nabil, the granddaughter of Umm Kulthum. Taking place on December 26 and 27 at the Dubai Opera Grand Theatre, this is a performance simply not to be missed.

Yalla DSF (presented by Club Group): A unique feature this year, Yalla DSF is an interactive and innovative mobile game to engage with visitors and residents, available in English, Arabic, Mandarin and Russian. In collaboration with rtail partner Apparel Group, the game will give players a chance to win exclusive prizes that are instantly redeemable.

City light installations: Art and technology will come together to create astounding interactive light installations at Burj Plaza from January 7 to February 1. Music, mirrors and colourful lights will combine to deliver the most ‘instagrammable’ moments in a unique festival vibe.

World class performers: The festive atmosphere will be experienced at every turn with roaming entertainment available around every corner of the city. International theatrical shows, musicians and artists will come together to offer exciting moments for family and friends across multiple locations.

Daily fireworks: A beloved DSF tradition, there is something in the air throughout the festival as world-class fireworks displays will splash the skies with colour and light every night at The Beach, Al Seef, La Mer, Dubai Festival City, Dubai Creek, The Pointe and The Dubai Frame.

DSF Dine-In Specials: Over 1,000 restaurants will provide discounts starting from 25 per cent for in-dining experiences to be used when signing up with the Zomato Gold membership programme,

SHOPPING & PROMOTIONS

Shoppers across Dubai’s malls will enjoy offers of between 25 per cent and 75 per cent off international fashion, beauty, home and lifestyle brands.

12 Hour Sale: In a welcome tradition, DSF will kick off in style with an exclusive 12-hour sale at Majid Al Futtaim Malls, giving customers up to 90 per cent off at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me‘aisem, My City Centre Barsha and City Centre Al Shindagha. Running from midday to midnight on December 26, this year will see 25 winners take home Dh10,000 vouchers to be spent at MAF malls.

DSF Surprises: From January 2 to January 26, shopaholics are encouraged to keep DSF on their radar to discover daily surprise deals over 25 days. Deals will be announced 24 hours in advance for one brand at one location.

DSF Outdoor Markets: New to DSF this edition and created in tribute to the festival’s inaugural year, a series of pop-up markets will appear across the city in Last Exit, Al Khawaneej, Al Rigga Street and City Walk 2, combining the heritage of Dubai with innovative retail experiences and entertainment for all.

Souk Heritage: Inspired by the bustling souks of the UAE, the Souk Heritage concept will become the cultural hub of DSF, with a traditional style market alongside 1.8km of the Dubai Creek in Al Seef allowing visitors to experience different cultures, enjoy shopping, dining, art and entertainment from around the world.

Market Outside the Box (MOTB): Running from January 16 to February 1, MOTB is a live showcase of the hottest up-and-coming local, regional and international musicians and bands, as well as fashion and food vendors. Additionally, an enclosed experiential Game Zone taking up to 24 gamers, and a dedicated Kids Zone will make hearts race with adrenaline.

RAFFLES & PRIZES

DSF 25 SHARE Millionaires: In collaboration with partner Majid Al Futtaim Malls, DSF is presenting an exciting promotion with their new SAHRE app giving shoppers a chance to enter into ae draw to become one of the 25 DSF SHARE Millionaires where each winner receives 1,000,000 SHARE points.

DSF Skywards Millionaire: In collaboration with strategic partner The Dubai Mall, DSF has introduced a new promotion with the Emirates Airlines Skywards programme. On a certain spend at any of The Dubai Mall stores, shoppers will have the chance to enter into a draw to become one of five DSF Millionaires in Skywards Miles, with each winner receiving 1,000,000 Skywards Miles.

DSF 25 Home Makeovers: In collaboration with Home Center, DSF has created a promotion where shoppers have the chance to enter the draw to become one of 25 winners of a stylish home makeover.

DSF x 1000: Shoppers spending Dh100 at any participating outlet in Meraas’ destinations: City Walk, La Mer, Al Seef, The Beach, Box Park, Bluewaters and The Outlet Village will receive a raffle coupon to be in with a chance of being selected as one of 25 daily winners of an Dh1,000 gift card. One thousand winners are waiting to be selected, with Dh1 million worth of prizes to be awarded.

INFINITI Mega Raffle: This year, the Infiniti mega raffle is offering DSF visitors the chance to drive away in an Infinit QX50 car plus Dh200,000 in cash every single day of DSF. In addition, one lucky DSF shopper will go home with a grand prize of Dh 1 million in cash at the end of DSF. Tickets can be purchased from Enoc and Epco petrol stations, Dubai Metro stations and Global Village.

Nissan Grand Raffle: The Nissan Grand raffle will offer DSF shoppers the chance to win one of five Nissan models by purchasing items worth a minimum of Dh25 from any EPCO or ENOC station. In total, 33 cars will be given away during DSF.