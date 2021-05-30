Dubai: The Swedish firm Ikea has announced that it is carrying out a product recall for two product lines due to the possible risk of breakage and burns.
Ikea confirmed that it is recalling Heroisk and Talrika plates, bowls, and mugs, and urged all customers who own the affected products to stop using them and to contact Ikea for a full refund.
There are currently four Ikea stores located across the UAE, including Dubai Festival City, Jebel Ali, and Yas Island and Al Wahda Mall in Abu Dhabi.
In a statement, Ikea said: “Safety is a top priority and therefore we are taking precautionary measures and recalling Heroisk and Talrika plates, bowls, and mugs as they can break and potentially cause burns due to hot content. All our products are tested and comply with applicable standards and legislation. Despite this we have received reports of the products breaking.”
The company also explained that Heroisk and Talrika products can be returned to any Ikea store for a full refund, and that a proof of purchase, such as a receipt, is not required.
Ikea apologised for the inconvenience, and for further clarification, customers can contact them on www.ikea.ae or on the Ikea hotline 800 4532.