Dubai: Swedish furniture store Ikea is asking UAE customers who bought the Troligtvis travel mug marked ‘Made in India’ to stop using it and return it in exchange for a refund due to chemicals used in its production.
“Ikea recently received test reports showing that the travel mug may migrate levels of Dibuthyl phthalate (DBP) exceeding the prescribed limits,” read a recall notice.
“Ikea has since many years decided to prohibit all use of phthalates in food contact products and therefore stopped sales of the travel mug during investigation.
“Ikea urges customers in possession of the travel mug with marking ‘Made in India’ to return the product to any Ikea store for a full refund. No proof of purchase, such as a receipt, is required.”