Dubai: Swedish furniture store Ikea is asking UAE customers who bought the Troligtvis travel mug marked ‘Made in India’ to stop using it and return it in exchange for a refund due to chemicals used in its production.

“Ikea recently received test reports showing that the travel mug may migrate levels of Dibuthyl phthalate (DBP) exceeding the prescribed limits,” read a recall notice.

“Ikea has since many years decided to prohibit all use of phthalates in food contact products and therefore stopped sales of the travel mug during investigation.