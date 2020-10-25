Image Credit: Supplied

IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has further expanded its footprint in the region and continues bringing new brands to new markets with the opening of the first Staybridge Suites in Dubai South in Al-Maktoum Airport. Renowned globally since 1997, Staybridge Suites is IHG’s upscale extended stay hotel brand that offers an elevated, residential-style hotel designed for multi-night business travellers and leisure travellers looking to break from the travel norm while on the road, be it for days or even months at a time.

Designed to meet the needs of guests who may be staying for extended periods of time, the hotel comprises 262 spacious, contemporary-designed suites perfect for business and leisure travellers on long stays, providing guests with a home away from home - only 20 minutes away from Expo 2020 Dubai.

Well-appointed units

The hotel’s location provides travellers with ease of access to the airport, key business districts and nearby attractions including Dubai Parks and Resorts and The Outlet Village Mall. More home than hotel, guests have the option between one- and two-bedroom suites and studios that blend contemporary and distinctive design with elevated touches for a comfortable and familiar experience. Each well-appointed unit features its own fully equipped kitchenette complete with a refrigerator, dishwasher and countertop cooking hob as well as a workspace and comfortable living area.

Guests can start the day with a daily complimentary breakfast at the hotel’s restaurant, as well as have flexibility of access to the common kitchen, fully equipped with a coffee machine, oven and grill, perfect for quick snacks and wholesome meals throughout the day. In addition, the hotel hosts The Social, the brand’s signature event, three times a week, creating an informal gathering for guests to relax and enjoy complimentary bites and drinks while engaging with other guests staying at the hotel. With comfortable and flexible spaces, an outdoor swimming pool and state-of-the-art health club, guests have endless opportunities to relax, recharge and socialize with family and friends.

“We are delighted to be launching Staybridge Suites for the first time in Dubai, which over the coming months, is set to become an iconic destination for Expo 2020 and beyond," says Chady Kanaan, General Manager, Staybridge Suites Dubai Al-Maktoum Airport. "Designed for business and leisure travellers alike, our team look forward to creating comfortable and unique experiences for visitors of all ages and nationalities. At our hotel we strive to make our guests part of our community and encourage our guests to discover this up and coming part of town.”

Staybridge Suites Dubai Al Maktoum Airport is fully equipped with 262 suites offering in-suite comforts and services such as a fully equipped kitchen with refrigerator, microwave and hob including utensils for in-suite cooking, laundry machine and dryer in the common area, dishwasher, plush bedding, comfortable living space to relax or entertain, entertainment centre with a 43-inch flat screen TV, well-lit workspace, complimentary Wi-Fi, plentiful storage space throughout the suite, iron and ironing board, bright, spacious bathroom with bidet, bathtub from Studio Deluxe onwards, shuttle service and complimentary hot breakfast with Grab & Go options

IHG Way of Clean

As part of the IHG family, Staybridge Suites Dubai Al Maktoum Airport will comply with IHG’s Way of Clean industry-leading standards, including the new IHG Clean Promise. IHG’s global Clean Promise was announced in May as part of an overhaul of IHG Way of Clean to introduce heightened cleanliness standards to protect guests in the wake of Covid-19. Using new, science-led protocols and service measures, partnering with industry leading experts Cleveland Clinic, Ecolab and Diversey, and launching a global IHG Clean Promise, these strengthened measures will give guests greater confidence and hotel teams the protection needed.