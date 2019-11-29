December 2 events to celebrate the best of Emirati culture, identity

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) is organising a series of events at Al Ain’s historic Al Jahili Fort on December 2 to commemorate the 48th National Day of the UAE. A programme celebrating the best of Emirati culture and identity will see visitors enjoy heritage workshops, performing arts, traditional food, sports and games.

Visitors can work up an appetite whilst watching traditional sports such as falconry and Saluki (dog racing), then watch live cooking demonstrations of traditional food, including Raqaq (thin bread), Jabab (pancakes), and Luqaimat (sweet dumplings in syrup), followed by tasting sessions.

Children can learn about the traditions of the Emirates in educational workshops, finding out more about traditional Emirati dress, making traditional handicrafts and participating in traditional games typical of Emirati childhood.