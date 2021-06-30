Image Credit: Shutterstock

What is easier and more convenient than having the option of transferring money safely and efficiently from your own device anytime, anywhere?

You can also choose from multiple payment options and benefit from the best exchange rates for transferring money along with many other advanced features.

Al Ansari Exchange, the UAE-based foreign exchange and worldwide money transfer company, launched its mobile application back in 2018 with an aim to provide customers with a state-of-the-art money transfer service designed to help manage their remittances remotely, anticipating a surge in the need for digital platforms in the years to come.

Al Ansari Exchange’s mobile app allows users to register online without having to visit a branch through the UAE Pass and send money to all their saved beneficiaries - Rashed Al Ansari, CEO, Al Ansari Exchange

The Al Ansari Exchange Mobile App has recorded in 2020 more than 100 per cent increase in its money transfer transaction volume compared to 2019. Currently around 13 per cent of the company’s remittance transactions take place thought its mobile app. With more than one million downloads to date, the app is now the highest-rated app among the exchange companies in the UAE on Google Play and the Apple Store with an average rating of 4.7 within two years of its launch.

Al Ansari Exchange’s mobile app allows users to register online without having to visit a branch through the UAE Pass and send money to all their saved beneficiaries, with no additional setup required. Users can get notified of their preferred exchange rate with the “Rate Alert” option. The app recently introduced direct debit payment option and offers other payment options such as online bank transfers, credit cards, Payplus card or even cash at the branch which is popular with the unbanked segment. In addition to that, users can top-up their Al Ansari Exchange TravelCard online and even pay their credit card bills.