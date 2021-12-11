A specialist trainer providing her advice on the importance of interview skills at the Career Building Forum in Sharjah. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: The important thing to landing a job is to ensure that you are fully prepared for the interview. In today’s world of advanced mass communication, there is no excuse for lack of research. Find out as much as you can on both the company and the position you have applied for.

This was the advise given by Dr. Reema Bourghol in a session titled, ‘Interview Skills’at the ‘Career Builder Forum’, organised by Sharjah Public Library this week.

The interactive forum brought together human resource professionals, workshop trainers, life skills coaches and jobseekers on a common platform to develop skillsets essential for the workplace such as time management, effective communication and analytical or critical thinking.

Mock interviews

Stating that the interview may be the clinching factor in landing a job, Dr. Bourghol urged participants to get into the right frame of mind with mock interviews. She noted: “Mock interviews will help you learn how to answer difficult questions, improve your communication skills and reduce your stress. It will prepare you for the unexpected.”

“Be honest and polite, avoid criticism of previous employers or companies, and refrain from making boastful statements," advised the trainer while offering helpful hints and tips on preparing for success in an interview. "Before you can convince the interviewer you are right for the job, you have to believe it yourself. Remember that it is your passion for the job that will set you apart from the other candidates,” she added.

Convincing CV

Creating a convincing CV is the first chance an applicant gets to make a good impression on a potential employer, noted trainer Shadiah Bataineh

“Before you begin to craft the CV, it is important to decide on the format which should have standout features to grab the recruiter’s attention. A professional CV uses an easy-to-read font, bold headings and basic colours, lists core skills in bullet points, and is simple and easy to navigate,” she added.

“Share your aims, knowledge, experience and abilities but remember that different jobs have different skillset requirements."

Bataineh said: “A CV also needs to be adaptive to suit the needs of the position you are applying for. Update your CV regularly.”

Communication skills

Meanwhile, a workshop on ‘Employment alternatives in the job market’ was led by Dr. Omnia Salem, who discussed ways of preparing for the jobs of the future. In another session titled, ‘Effective communication skills’, Dr. Amal Saad underlined the importance of learning to transfer information and ideas in an easy-to-comprehend manner.