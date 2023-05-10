20230508 trending afternoon
Image Credit: Gulf News

1. Icing or ghosting: Why our friends vanish on us and how to cope

Ghosting by friends causes denial and grief of losing that connection

2. World's most valued mango sold for nearly $230

Nakagawa has been growing mangoes in the snowy Tokachi region of Japan since 2011

3. No expat exempted from driving license rule

Streamlined online renewal process prompts one-year limit for expat driving licenses in Kuwait

4. Eid Al Adha 2023: 9 countries that offer visa-on-arrival to UAE residents

Here are the most popular destinations to book your last-minute Eid trip

5. Saudi Arabia: Medina gears up to welcome Hajj pilgrims

Visitors’ surge seen as number of pilgrims set to return to pre-epidemic levels

