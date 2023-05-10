1. Icing or ghosting: Why our friends vanish on us and how to cope
Ghosting by friends causes denial and grief of losing that connection
2. World's most valued mango sold for nearly $230
Nakagawa has been growing mangoes in the snowy Tokachi region of Japan since 2011
3. No expat exempted from driving license rule
Streamlined online renewal process prompts one-year limit for expat driving licenses in Kuwait
4. Eid Al Adha 2023: 9 countries that offer visa-on-arrival to UAE residents
Here are the most popular destinations to book your last-minute Eid trip
5. Saudi Arabia: Medina gears up to welcome Hajj pilgrims
Visitors’ surge seen as number of pilgrims set to return to pre-epidemic levels