1. Dubai: How to check if you can use airport Smart Gates
Recently passed through Dubai Airports? You are likely to be registered for Smart Gates
2. Saudi Arabia mulls expanding low-cost package for Hajj
Advanced technology contributed to successful pilgrimage season
3. Sheikh Hamdan meets Emirati student Fatima Wafi
Student secures fourth place in World Scholar’s Cup Global Round - Qatar 202
4. Saudi Arabia: 17,615 held for attempting Hajj without permit
128,999 vehicles unauthorised to enter Mecca denied entry
5. Less than three weeks for another public holiday in the UAE
Based on predictions, UAE residents will get their next public holiday in July