1. Dubai: How to check if you can use airport Smart Gates

Recently passed through Dubai Airports? You are likely to be registered for Smart Gates

Read more ➜

2. Saudi Arabia mulls expanding low-cost package for Hajj

Advanced technology contributed to successful pilgrimage season

Read more ➜

3. Sheikh Hamdan meets Emirati student Fatima Wafi

Student secures fourth place in World Scholar’s Cup Global Round - Qatar 202

Read more ➜

4. Saudi Arabia: 17,615 held for attempting Hajj without permit

128,999 vehicles unauthorised to enter Mecca denied entry

Read more ➜

5. Less than three weeks for another public holiday in the UAE

Based on predictions, UAE residents will get their next public holiday in July

Read more ➜