How the UAE is tackling digital misinformation and online smear campaigns

Cybersecurity Council leads coordinated push to curb fake accounts and rumours
As conflicts increasingly move into the digital space, countries are facing a new kind of challenge driven by misinformation, fake accounts and coordinated online campaigns.
In recent years, the UAE has developed a clear approach to deal with these risks, combining technology, laws and public awareness to protect society and the economy.
Officials say the rise of what is often described as “electronic swarms” groups of fake or coordinated accounts has made it harder to control how information spreads online. With social media now a main source of news for many people, the speed at which false information travels has become a serious concern.
The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has warned about the risks of fake content and accounts, stressing the need for users to rely on trusted sources.
The authority has also focused on improving digital awareness, encouraging people to check information before sharing it.
At the same time, global platforms such as Meta and X have acknowledged the scale of the issue, with millions of accounts linked to suspicious activity removed in recent years.
Authorities in the UAE are using advanced tools, including artificial intelligence, to detect unusual activity online and identify misleading content early.
Specialised teams have also been set up to respond quickly to cyber threats, helping limit the spread of harmful information.
Alongside this, efforts are being made to strengthen cybersecurity systems and protect digital infrastructure across different sectors.
The UAE Cybersecurity Council plays a key role in leading national efforts to counter digital threats.
The council focuses on prevention, using data and analysis to identify risks before they grow. It also runs awareness campaigns to remind people to verify information and avoid spreading rumours.
Officials say building trust in official information sources is one of the most effective ways to reduce the impact of misinformation.
In addition to technology, the UAE has introduced laws that criminalise the spread of false information, especially when it affects public safety or the economy.
These laws aim to discourage misuse of social media and ensure accountability for online behaviour.
Authorities say this legal framework works alongside technology to create a more balanced and responsible digital environment.
Experts say the UAE’s approach stands out because of the coordination between government entities, media and educational institutions.
By working together and sharing information, these sectors are able to respond faster and deliver clear messages to the public.
This has helped increase awareness among residents and reduce the impact of misleading content.
Officials say digital threats will continue to evolve, but the UAE is focusing on long-term solutions built on innovation and cooperation.
They added that combining technology, laws and awareness remains key to protecting society in an increasingly connected world.
The UAE’s experience is now seen as a working model for how countries can deal with misinformation while supporting a safe and reliable digital space.