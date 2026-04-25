GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

How the UAE is tackling digital misinformation and online smear campaigns

Cybersecurity Council leads coordinated push to curb fake accounts and rumours

Last updated:
Ali Al Hammadi, Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
How the UAE is tackling digital misinformation and online smear campaigns

As conflicts increasingly move into the digital space, countries are facing a new kind of challenge driven by misinformation, fake accounts and coordinated online campaigns.

In recent years, the UAE has developed a clear approach to deal with these risks, combining technology, laws and public awareness to protect society and the economy.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Officials say the rise of what is often described as “electronic swarms” groups of fake or coordinated accounts has made it harder to control how information spreads online. With social media now a main source of news for many people, the speed at which false information travels has become a serious concern.

Building a safer digital space

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has warned about the risks of fake content and accounts, stressing the need for users to rely on trusted sources.

The authority has also focused on improving digital awareness, encouraging people to check information before sharing it.

At the same time, global platforms such as Meta and X have acknowledged the scale of the issue, with millions of accounts linked to suspicious activity removed in recent years.

Technology and fast response

Authorities in the UAE are using advanced tools, including artificial intelligence, to detect unusual activity online and identify misleading content early.

Specialised teams have also been set up to respond quickly to cyber threats, helping limit the spread of harmful information.

Alongside this, efforts are being made to strengthen cybersecurity systems and protect digital infrastructure across different sectors.

Role of the Cybersecurity Council

The UAE Cybersecurity Council plays a key role in leading national efforts to counter digital threats.

The council focuses on prevention, using data and analysis to identify risks before they grow. It also runs awareness campaigns to remind people to verify information and avoid spreading rumours.

Officials say building trust in official information sources is one of the most effective ways to reduce the impact of misinformation.

Clear laws and accountability

In addition to technology, the UAE has introduced laws that criminalise the spread of false information, especially when it affects public safety or the economy.

These laws aim to discourage misuse of social media and ensure accountability for online behaviour.

Authorities say this legal framework works alongside technology to create a more balanced and responsible digital environment.

A shared effort

Experts say the UAE’s approach stands out because of the coordination between government entities, media and educational institutions.

By working together and sharing information, these sectors are able to respond faster and deliver clear messages to the public.

This has helped increase awareness among residents and reduce the impact of misleading content.

Looking ahead

Officials say digital threats will continue to evolve, but the UAE is focusing on long-term solutions built on innovation and cooperation.

They added that combining technology, laws and awareness remains key to protecting society in an increasingly connected world.

The UAE’s experience is now seen as a working model for how countries can deal with misinformation while supporting a safe and reliable digital space.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE workshop

UAE meet discusses gap between classroom and job market

2m read
How to close a UAE bank account

How to close a UAE bank account

3m read
UAE proposes tough penalties for vaccination neglect

UAE proposes tough penalties for vaccination neglect

2m read
How a simple post could cost you Dh100,000 in the UAE

How a simple post could cost you Dh100,000 in the UAE

2m read