Dubai: Dubai Customs, represented by the Intellectual Property Department, resolved 390 Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) disputes that covered 14.78 million counterfeit items in 2021.
The department also recycled 2.11 million counterfeit items covering 221 brands, and registered 437 new trademarks and 189 trade agencies last year.
To raise awareness about the importance of intellectual property rights, the IPR Department organised eight community awareness activities and 11 events for schools and universities, and 10 workshops on combating counterfeiting in cooperation with trademark owners.
Commenting on the campaign, Yousef Ozair Mubarak, director of the IPR department at Dubai Customs, said, “We are continuously developing our skills to combat counterfeit goods and prevent their entry into our local market with the help and cooperation of our strategic partners. At the same time, we are active in raising awareness around protecting and preserving intellectual property rights, and towards this end we organise lectures targeting all social segments to help them gain more hands-on experience on how to recognise genuine products from fake ones. Combating counterfeiting will help protect society from the hazards of counterfeit goods, and attract more investments into the country.”