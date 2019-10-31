The government employee worked on commission of Dh45 for every transaction carried out

Money Image Credit: GN

Dubai: An Emirati man working at the government service centre Tas-heel made local headlines by earning an impressive salary of Dh159,000 in one month.

Tas-heel is a service centre responsible for processing Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) applications.

UAE employees working at the centres are paid on a commission of Dh45 for every transaction. In this particular case, the Emirati man carried out an average of 141 transactions per day that exceeded 3,500 transactions in one month.

“The employee succeeded in completing more than 3,533 transactions, which is an average of 141 transactions per day. After carrying out more than 20 transactions per hour, the Tas-heel employee managed to receive an income of Dh159,000 in one month,” said MoHRE, who was quoted in the Arabic daily Al Bayan.

The identity of the employee has not been disclosed, and neither was the month when the incident took place.

What is Tas-heel?

Tas-heel is an online government system designed to simplify all labour related processes, improve output volume and increase efficiency. It allows companies and typing centers to make online transactions and payments to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, encouraging a paperless environment.

Through Tas-heel, companies do not have to worry about physically submitting payments or documents – a key element that contributes to e efficiently and effectively managing resources.

With more than 80 centres operating across the UAE, Tas-heel allows residents, public relations officers (PROs) and other professionals to get their work done in one centre only.