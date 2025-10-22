How Abu Dhabi empowers people who stutter to find their voice

Ma’an initiative offers speech training, emotional support to boost communication skills
For many individuals who stutter, daily life can be a challenge others take for granted. Speaking in a classroom, contributing to a work meeting or even ordering a cup of coffee can trigger anxiety, fear of judgement or social withdrawal. These barriers not only affect communication but can also limit career growth and self-esteem.
Abu Dhabi is stepping up support for individuals who stutter through a dedicated programme aimed at building confidence and improving communication skills. The initiative, ‘From Stutter to Confidence’, is part of the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an’s ongoing efforts to foster an inclusive community.
“Stuttering presents both personal and social challenges, impacting how some members of the Abu Dhabi community express themselves and connect with those around them,” Amna Al Zaabi, Contribution Management Division Director - Fundraising Department at Ma’an, told Gulf News to mark International Stuttering Awareness Day (ISAD) on October 22.
She said the global awareness day highlights the importance of promoting understanding and inclusivity, reminding communities of the need to support individuals who stutter in reaching their full potential.
“This day raises global awareness about stuttering, a complex speech disorder that affects approximately 1 per cent of the world’s population. It serves as a platform to educate the public, promote early intervention in children, highlight available support and resources, and encourage research into its causes.”
Al Zaabi said creating an environment where individuals who stutter feel welcomed and able to express themselves comfortably is crucial.
“With the right support, individuals who stutter can overcome these obstacles, build confidence, and actively contribute to their communities.”
Launched in 2024, ‘From Stutter to Confidence’ offers tailored training and rehabilitation programmes that focus on building self-confidence, improving speech fluency and developing essential interpersonal communication skills. These are crucial for success in all areas of life, from the workplace to social relationships.
“The programme offers a comprehensive approach to communication development, addressing the unique challenges faced by those who stutter.”
Amna also urged the public to support such programmes by making contributions through Ma’an’s official platform.
“Through such initiatives, Ma’an contributes to building a cohesive society, reflecting the Authority’s commitment to advancing Abu Dhabi’s social development goals.”
As the Government of Abu Dhabi’s official channel to receive social contributions, the Authority connects individuals, corporations, and non-profits to projects that address pressing social priorities.
