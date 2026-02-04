While Arbaugh can currently control devices with his mind, he said full physical restoration remains a possibility for the future. “I’m not sure it will happen in my lifetime, but maybe 10 to 20 years down the line, it is possible. Implanting a chip in the brain and one below the spinal cord injury, so they communicate, could eventually restore movement. I believe one day people could walk after a spinal cord injury in a hospital setting,” he said.