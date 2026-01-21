The suggestion followed a row between Elon Musk and Michael O’Leary over whether the Irish budget carrier should install Starlink satellite internet across its fleet. O’Leary dismissed the idea outright, arguing that the added antennas would increase fuel burn and drive up costs. Musk fired back on his X platform, calling that assessment “misinformed,” setting off days of insults traded in public.

The spat took a turn when Musk asked his followers whether he should buy Ryanair, Europe’s largest airline by passenger numbers and one valued at roughly €30 billion. In one post, he wrote, “Should I buy Ryan Air and put someone whose actual name is Ryan in charge?” A follow-up poll drew hundreds of thousands of responses, with a clear majority voting yes.

“I would pay no attention whatsoever to Elon Musk,” O’Leary said. “He’s an idiot. Very wealthy, but he’s still an idiot.” He argued that fitting Starlink antennas would create drag, lifting Ryanair’s annual fuel bill by $200 million to $250 million and adding about a dollar per passenger. Passengers, he said, would not pay for onboard internet.

Still, Musk’s history has kept the idea from being dismissed entirely. In 2017, he joked online about buying Twitter after being prompted by a journalist. Five years later, he completed a $44 billion acquisition of the platform, later renaming it X.

Any takeover would face formidable hurdles. European Union rules require airlines based in the bloc to be majority owned and controlled by EU nationals or citizens of a small group of associated states. Musk, born in South Africa and now a US citizen, would struggle to meet those requirements without complex structuring.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.