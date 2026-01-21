GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Is Elon Musk serious about buying Ryanair after his clash with Michael O’Leary?

A social media feud escalates into takeover chatter around Europe’s biggest airline

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
File photo of Elon Musk. Does Elon Musk have a real path to buying Ryanair?
File photo of Elon Musk. Does Elon Musk have a real path to buying Ryanair?
AFP

Dubai: Elon Musk has publicly floated the idea of buying Ryanair, turning a heated online exchange with the airline’s outspoken chief executive into a moment that briefly jolted Europe’s aviation sector.

The suggestion followed a row between Elon Musk and Michael O’Leary over whether the Irish budget carrier should install Starlink satellite internet across its fleet. O’Leary dismissed the idea outright, arguing that the added antennas would increase fuel burn and drive up costs. Musk fired back on his X platform, calling that assessment “misinformed,” setting off days of insults traded in public.

The spat took a turn when Musk asked his followers whether he should buy Ryanair, Europe’s largest airline by passenger numbers and one valued at roughly €30 billion. In one post, he wrote, “Should I buy Ryan Air and put someone whose actual name is Ryan in charge?” A follow-up poll drew hundreds of thousands of responses, with a clear majority voting yes.

A feud that spilled into markets

Ryanair’s own social media account joined the exchange, mocking Musk during an outage on X by suggesting he might need Wi-Fi himself. Musk responded with a pointed question of his own: “How much would it cost to buy you?”

Despite the noise, investors appeared unconvinced. Ryanair shares closed lower after the comments, suggesting markets viewed the episode as posturing rather than the opening move of a serious bid.

Still, Musk’s history has kept the idea from being dismissed entirely. In 2017, he joked online about buying Twitter after being prompted by a journalist. Five years later, he completed a $44 billion acquisition of the platform, later renaming it X.

Why the argument began

The clash began when O’Leary was asked on Irish radio whether Ryanair would follow airlines such as Lufthansa and British Airways in installing Starlink, the satellite internet service operated by Musk’s SpaceX.

“I would pay no attention whatsoever to Elon Musk,” O’Leary said. “He’s an idiot. Very wealthy, but he’s still an idiot.” He argued that fitting Starlink antennas would create drag, lifting Ryanair’s annual fuel bill by $200 million to $250 million and adding about a dollar per passenger. Passengers, he said, would not pay for onboard internet.

Musk responded by questioning O’Leary’s understanding of aviation, calling him misinformed and later suggesting he should be fired.

Regulatory reality check

Any takeover would face formidable hurdles. European Union rules require airlines based in the bloc to be majority owned and controlled by EU nationals or citizens of a small group of associated states. Musk, born in South Africa and now a US citizen, would struggle to meet those requirements without complex structuring.

Ryanair’s board already monitors ownership closely. The airline has warned that breaching EU ownership thresholds could lead to restrictions on voting rights or removal from certain stock indices.

- With inputs from Bloomberg.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
Elon MuskAviation

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

This photograph taken on January 13, 2025 in Toulouse shows screens displaying the logo of Grok, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by xAI, the American company specializing in artificial intelligence and it's founder South African businessman Elon Musk.

AI has so many benefits, but it could 'kill us all'

3m read
Grok now blocked from creating revealing images of real people amid global backlash.

Grok barred from undressing images after backlash

3m read
A poster featuring an image of US billionaire and businessman Elon Musk, calling for users of his X social media platform to delete their accounts due to the AI chatbot Grok's image-creation feature, is pictured installed in a bus stop by activists from UK collective 'Everyone Hates Elon', in London on January 13, 2026.

X unveils move to prevent Grok from undressing images

2m read
Starship, SpaceX's newest and biggest rocket.

Musk's SpaceX IPO in 2026 could break all world records

4m read