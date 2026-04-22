How a Dubai teenager is tackling traffic and climate change with a no-app, free carpool idea this World Earth Day

Anonymous matching, no data collection at heart of teen’s carpool idea on World Earth Day
Dubai: Anvith Yalamanchili, a 15-year-old student from Dubai, has developed a free ride-sharing platform that connects commuters travelling along similar routes, aiming to reduce traffic congestion and emissions this World Earth Day.
In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, Anvith said the idea, now adopted by Damac Properties for their 3,500 plus employees starting today, was sparked by frustration.
“Over the past few years, traffic has increased significantly across the city. What concerned me most was not just the time being lost, but also the environmental impact of longer commutes (higher emissions),” he said.
“I noticed this especially around school campuses, where congestion was becoming routine. That was the point where I felt something practical needed to be done.”
His solution focused on matching users travelling along similar routes, reducing the number of individual car journeys by enabling shared rides.
“People fall into three categories. Some try to avoid it by adjusting their schedules. Others look for alternatives. But many have simply accepted it as part of daily life. That acceptance is exactly what needs to change,” he said.
In a city where private cars remain the dominant mode of transport, the idea of ride-sharing can still be met with resistance. He cautions us that this was not 'a taxi or ride-hailing service meant for single rides'.
"The purpose of my platform is to reduce multiple cars into one shared journey (for regular journeys), not to create a commercial transport model".
And his biggest challenge?
"Many still don't fully understand how the platform works and hence their skepticism. There’s a perception that ride-sharing is inconvenient or uncomfortable, but I believe that comes from how previous solutions were designed.”
To counter that, Yalamanchili built his platform that was simple to use.
“The core idea is simplicity. There is no app to download, no logins and no unnecessary data collection,” he said.
“We are fully aligned with GDPR principles, meaning users have complete control over their information. The goal was to remove every possible barrier so that participating feels natural rather than like extra effort.”
The browser-based platform is free to use and relies on an anonymous matching system that only reveals identities once both users agree, a feature designed to address both privacy concerns and social awkwardness.
“There are no fees at any point, so there is no financial barrier. The matching process is anonymous until both sides provide their acceptance, which removes the social awkwardness,” he said.
“And users don’t need to actively search through others’ routes. The system scans and notifies them when a suitable match is found, which saves time.”
What began as a personal initiative quickly gained traction beyond his immediate circle. He's an IB student and feels his curriculum, which encourages children to think beyond the classrooms, helped. And a bit of luck, helped.
“It was surreal that when I posted about what I was working on in a WhatsApp group, Mr Nicola Spadoni from Damac responded right away and expressed interest in the platform,” he said.
He also sees the platform as part of a broader environmental effort, aligning with the message of Earth Day.
“The theme of this year’s Earth Day is ‘Our Power, Our Planet’. We all — across generations — have to contribute to address the global challenge of climate change,” he said.
Looking ahead, he acknowledges that ensuring long-term adoption will be critical.
“The toughest feedback was related to whether my solution has longevity. Many previous attempts have been made related to carpooling,” he said.
“To overcome this, I am planning to develop partnerships and also a team who can spread awareness about the platform.”
Built using artificial intelligence tools such as Claude Code, with early input from his parents, the platform is still evolving. But it's off to a promising start since his initiative has since attracted institutional backing with Damac Properties rolling it out as part of a wider carpooling programme for more than 3,500 employees across its Dubai operations.
“Community Carpool is a simple, yet impactful initiative that makes sustainable choices easy and accessible for our teams,” said Amira Sajwani, Managing Director of DAMAC Properties in a release.
“This Earth Day, we are reinforcing our belief that small, collective actions can lead to greener commutes and a more sustainable future.”