Dubai: A Dubai-based Pakistani, whose two-year-old son received treatment for blood cancer at a public hospital in the city, is worried as he cannot afford to pay the hospital dues.
Hafiz Khan, an engineer, said his son Mohammad Hassan was suffering from continuous fever since March 2018 and was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia or blood cancer in July.
He said, “My baby has been in and out of hospitals, both in Pakistan and here, ever since. He underwent chemotherapy a Dubai hospital till October and was discharged on November 8 last year. The hospital bill kept mounting and the insurance limit of Dh150,000 was fully utilised. I am now left with a balance of Dh166,900 that I have to pay before February 8 as I have given a post-dated cheque to the hospital.”
Khan said he had spent a sizeable amount from his modest income and savings for the treatment and has no money left to pay the balance.
“Time is running out and I am becoming desperate. I am praying for a miracle to happen,” he added.