Sharjah: Motorists in the central region of Sharjah don’t have to keep impounded vehicles in police-designated yards.

Activating a new service on Monday, Sharjah Police said motorists whose vehicles are impounded for traffic violations can now keep their vehicles at home during the impoundment period.

The service was launched in September 2017 by Lieutenant General Saif Abdullah Al Sha’afar, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, during his visit to Sharjah Police headquarters.

The service comes as part of the Ministry of Interior’s vision and Sharjah Police’s efforts to improve the quality of services rendered to the public through adoption of the latest smart techniques.

Major Hamdan Al Badawi, acting director of traffic and patrols at the Central Region Police Department of Sharjah Police, said, “A small tracking device service will be installed inside the impounded car so that it alerts the police if the car has moved while serving the impoundment period.”

The motorist should promise not to drive his vehicle during the impoundment period and the vehicle’s plate numbers will be withdrawn until the impoundment period ends. The vehicle will be wanted by all police departments during the period as the plate number will be listed in the federal system.