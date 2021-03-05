Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammad Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai. Image Credit: Insta/faz3 Verified
Also in this package

What do one get as a gift for Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai? Apparently, Hollywood star Will Smith has an idea.

Sheikh Hamdan, or Fazza as he is known, on Friday posted a picture to his Instagram Stories thanking Smith for a brand new, high-tech looking bike.

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, with a bike from Will Smith
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, with a bike from Will Smith Image Credit: instagram.com/faz3/

“Thank you @willsmith for the bike! I named it Scotty,” the crown prince wrote.

Smith, know for movies such as ‘The Pursuit of Happyness’ and ‘Bad Boys’, has hung out with Sheikh Hamdan during visits to Dubai in the past.

1.1274231-2105346967
Hollywood actor Will Smith, Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Tyrese Gibson at InFlight Dubai. Image Credit: Instagram.com/Tyrese

In 2014, actor Tyrese Gibson and Smith went skydiving with Sheikh Hamdan while on a weekend adventure together. At the time, Gibson said that Shaikh Hamdan had arranged a full day of activities for them, which including a helicopter ride that would take them to a “fun safari”.

In one video, Sheikh Hamdan is seen driving Smith, Gibson and a few others to their skydiving destination, InFlight Dubai, where they would ‘fly’ inside the biggest vertical wind tunnel in the world.