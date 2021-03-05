What do one get as a gift for Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai? Apparently, Hollywood star Will Smith has an idea.
Sheikh Hamdan, or Fazza as he is known, on Friday posted a picture to his Instagram Stories thanking Smith for a brand new, high-tech looking bike.
“Thank you @willsmith for the bike! I named it Scotty,” the crown prince wrote.
Smith, know for movies such as ‘The Pursuit of Happyness’ and ‘Bad Boys’, has hung out with Sheikh Hamdan during visits to Dubai in the past.
In 2014, actor Tyrese Gibson and Smith went skydiving with Sheikh Hamdan while on a weekend adventure together. At the time, Gibson said that Shaikh Hamdan had arranged a full day of activities for them, which including a helicopter ride that would take them to a “fun safari”.
In one video, Sheikh Hamdan is seen driving Smith, Gibson and a few others to their skydiving destination, InFlight Dubai, where they would ‘fly’ inside the biggest vertical wind tunnel in the world.