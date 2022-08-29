Dubai: Art be a Part, a new artists’ community in Dubai, has secured strong backing for its plans to help vulnerable children and support other humanitarian causes.

Philanthropist and artist Medha Nanda has officially launched Art be a Part, an initiative which will support the work of Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), while also supporting UNICEF India.

An international line-up of artists already on board have quickly pledged paintings and photographic work to the movement’s first fund-raising venture.

These include Hollywood actor and musician Luke Goss, who developed his passion for painting during the COVID-19 lockdown, and has contributed two serigraphs that are together valued at $100,000.

Auction of serigraphs

The serigraphs will be sold during an auction at the Taj Hotel in Dubai on September 17, which is being held as part of the TiLT Festival and Conference, a global change makers’ summit. Proceeds from the auction will be directed to Dubai Cares and UNICEF India.

“I’m delighted with the response that we have received to Art be a Part,” said Medha Nanda. “We are thrilled to be supporting Dubai Cares, and look forward to empowering each artist joining the community to play an active part in helping causes close to their hearts. I am also thankful that we have the chance to support UNICEF India, and that we can work together to achieve our goals.” Abdulla Ahmed Alshehhi, chief operating officer of Dubai Cares, said: “Art is a powerful medium to bring about positive change. Creative platforms like ‘Art be a Part’ are an excellent showcase of what we can accomplish when we come together under a collective spirit to make our world a better place for all.”

Making a difference

Fairuz Taqi- Eddin, chief of Partnerships and Resource Mobilisation to UNICEF Gulf Area Office in Dubai remarked: “UNICEF is grateful for Art be a Part partnership and for this innovative event concept being launched in Dubai, bringing together artists, philanthropists and the wider community to make a difference and support UNICEF’s work for every child in India.”

Richard Beighton, chief, Resource Mobilisation and Partnerships at UNICEF India said: “UNICEF relies completely on voluntary support and donations to help us protect the lives of children and their chances of realising their dreams. We are therefore grateful to have the support of champions for children like Medha Nanda, whose contribution will help us continue to give new opportunities to children across India.”

Change through art

The aims set out by Nanda for Art be a Part have been met with particular enthusiasm by Luke Goss, who found fame with twin brother Matt in the 1980s British pop band, Bros. After moving to Los Angeles in the 1990s, he launched a 20-year acting career which has brought critically acclaimed roles in movies such as Nomak in ‘Blade II’, and Prince Nuada in ‘Hellboy 2’.

“Art be a Part sits within my hope for art, and the creative seeds that can be encouraged in young minds that will soon be shaping our world,” said Goss, who staged his first exhibition in LA last year, after falling in love with painting during the COVID lockdown.