Dubai: Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and member of the Dubai Council, met with members of ICOM Arab, a regional alliance of the International Council of Museums (ICOM), on the sidelines of 26th ICOM General Conference held in Prague, Czech Republic.

The latest meeting formed part of a series of engagements held by the UAE delegation participating in ICOM, as Dubai prepares to host the 27th ICOM General Conference in 2025. The emirate will be the first city in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia (MENASA) region to host the prestigious global conference. During the meeting with ICOM Arab, Sheikha Latifa was briefed about the various chapters of ICOM Arab and their contributions across the region. The meeting discussed key challenges, opportunities and areas for collaboration. It also touched on the importance of leveraging such international gatherings to further enhance the region’s museum industry.

The meeting was attended by Echcherki Dahmali, president of ICOM Arab and Vice President of ICOM Morocco; Ossama Abdelmajid, president of ICOM Egypt; Rashad Bukhash, vice president of ICOM Arab and founder of ICOM UAE; Ahmed Mahmoud from ICOM UAE; Sundus Alrashed, president of ICOM Kuwait; Rana Al Sheikh from ICOM Saudi; Ibtissam Alwahibi from the Ministry of Culture of Saudi Arabia; Jehad Kafafi and Youchaà Al Amri, representatives from ICOM Jordan; Ossama Alrouas, Member of ICOM Oman; Dr. Fatema Al Sliti and Dr. Rashed Al Mahia, Members of ICOM Qatar; Yaàrob Al Abdellah, former Director of Damascus Museum; and Dr. Adila Hanieh, Director of the Palestinian Museum.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed and member of the Dubai Council, meeting with members of ICOM Arab, a regional alliance of the International Council of Museums (ICOM) in Prague on Thursday

‘Preserve rich cultural heritage’

Sheikha Latifa commended ICOM Arab for their efforts to preserve Arab cultural heritage and for representing the region for many years at the international platform. She said: “We must all come together as Arab nations to preserve and elevate our region’s rich cultural heritage and further develop our museums. The UAE recognises the importance of museums as vital centres for knowledge and is committed to developing them, as it understands their significance in the wider creative and cultural sector. ICOM 2025, to be hosted in Dubai, will serve as an opportunity for the MENASA region to draw the world’s attention to what this region has and is capable of.”

Largest participation of Arab museums

Echcherki Dahmali, president of ICOM Arab and Vice President of ICOM Morocco, added: “With Dubai winning the bid to host this major international event as the first city in the MENASA region since the founding of ICOM in 1946, ICOM Arab will continue to support the organising committee of ICOM General Conference 2025, especially in preparing the conference’s scientific programme and ensuring the event attracts the largest participation of Arab museums.”

Sheikha Latifa attended several official meetings and conference sessions. She also met with Czech officials and ICOM representatives to discuss the latest developments in the field.