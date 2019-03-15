Dubai: More than 3,500 people attended ‘Holi Hai’ — Asia’s Biggest Holi Bash — in Zabeel Park on Friday. Organised by Country Club, the event saw revellers dance to the famous Bollywood Holi Song, belted out by Rockstars of Bollywood — Sukjanya Ghosh, Archana Mahajan plus DJs. Holi, the Hindu spring festival, known as ‘the festival of colours’ falls on March 20-21 this year and is traditionally marked by people indiscriminately throwing coloured powder at each other.