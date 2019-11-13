Image Nation Abu Dhabi and Atlantic Production’s documentary History of the Emirates premieres this month, with new episodes airing every night at 9pm from November 24 to 28 across a number of national channels in the UAE.

Stretching back 125,000 years and culminating in the union in 1971, the film is a ground-breaking series that profiles the very foundations of the country’s civilisations over five thematic episodes that focus on society, innovation, trade, belief and unity. The film utilises cutting-edge technology — from CGI to LiDar scanning and 360 degree camera work — interwoven with never-before-seen archival footage.

“We are thrilled to share this spectacular documentary series with the public ahead of the National Day celebrations. At Image Nation Abu Dhabi, we are proud to have captured the country’s remarkable past and amazing present, while revealing a completely unseen civilisation to viewers new to the region,” said Mohammad Al Mubarak, chairman of Image Nation Abu Dhabi and chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi. “Regardless of age, nationality or background, this documentary will appeal to everyone who is curious about our nation and to those who call the UAE home.”

The series will also be combined with immersive content, an interactive app, a mobile digital museum and VR experiences which will transport viewers under the water with traditional pearl divers, across the desert, and inside Qasr Al Hosn.