The UAE introduced the draft resolution on behalf of the GCC states and Jordan
Geneva: The UAE led a diplomatic effort at a key United Nations forum in Geneva that resulted in the unanimous adoption of a resolution condemning attacks on civilian telecommunications and information technology infrastructure, including submarine cables in the Gulf.
The measure was passed during the council session of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), held from 28 April to 8 May 2026, marking the first time the body has formally denounced such attacks on digital infrastructure.
The UAE introduced the draft resolution on behalf of the GCC states and Jordan, in a move that reaffirmed its growing role as a regional voice in international forums. The proposal secured broad backing from member states and was adopted by consensus, while a separate draft submitted by Iran did not achieve agreement.
The resolution includes a formal international condemnation of attacks targeting telecommunications infrastructure in Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE and Jordan, with particular focus on damage to submarine cables in the Gulf corridor, a critical artery for global connectivity linking Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa.
It also calls on the ITU leadership to monitor and assess such incidents and to report on their global implications, alongside urging coordinated international support for affected countries.
The initiative builds on a wider international momentum, following recent resolutions by the United Nations Security Council and the Human Rights Council condemning attacks on civilian infrastructure, reinforcing a growing consensus around the need to safeguard digital systems.
Speaking during the session, Jamal Al Musharakh, the UAE’s permanent representative to the United Nations and other international organisations in Geneva, said the attacks on communications infrastructure represented a direct threat to essential services, including emergency response, humanitarian coordination and economic activity.
He added that their impact extended beyond national borders, affecting the resilience and stability of digital networks at both regional and global levels.
Majed Al Mesmar, Director-General of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, said telecommunications infrastructure is “the backbone of our shared digital future”, stressing that protecting it is a collective responsibility essential to maintaining global connectivity.