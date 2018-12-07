The ongoing Shaikh Zayed Heritage Festival at Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, brings to life the local and global legacy of the UAE’s founding father Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News

The ongoing Shaikh Zayed Heritage Festival at Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, brings to life the local and global legacy of the UAE’s founding father Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan. It reflects his vision of preserving the heritage of the UAE in particular and the universal heritage of world civilisations as a whole.

The festival, which runs until January 26, offers visitors a chance to embark on an unforgettable cultural voyage that blends UAE and world heritage in an immersive, interactive collection of performances, exhibitions and more. Chief Photographer Abdul Rahman shares some of the poignant moments.

A band of bagpipers lends music to the fair. Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News
Fishermen demonstrate how traditional fishing boats were built in the past. Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News
From handicrafts and falconry to juggling stilt walkers, the festival is an amalgam of diverse cutural activities. Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News
A woman demonstrates the art of traditional weaving. Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News
Girls play a traditional game on stage as part of a cultural performance. Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News
A general view of the visitors during the opening of Shaikh Zayed Heritage Festival. Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News
A general view of the public during the opening of Shaikh Zayed Heritage Festival. Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News
