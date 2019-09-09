RTA arranges an array of events including a LED show at Burj Al Arab on Monday evening

A Nol card (silver), used for Dubai Metro. For illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Commuters can win a Nol card loaded with Dh1,000 and also be part of various activities being organised by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Dubai Metro.

The offer is open for both residents and tourists.

Dh1,000 worth of Nol card credit can be won by finding a special offer on selected edition of Pepsi cans or bottles. Once you find the soft drink can with winning cap, you can contact the RTA to claim your prize.

“Collect limited edition Pepsi cans and look under the Pepsi bottle caps for a chance to win a Nol card worth Dh1000 and more,” the RTA says on its website.

The Nol card credit can then be used to travel on Dubai's public transport network including buses and metro, and can also be used in paid parking zones and shopping on selected outlets.

Also, commuters can get the limited-edition Nol cards marking the 10th anniversary of the Metro.

RTA has announced on its on Monday that Dubai residents can also register the children born on September 9 between year 2009 and 2018.

The registeration can be done until September 23 as the RTA will celebrate "Metro babies" birthday on September 30 at the Dubai Mall.

The RTA will also hold a LED show at Burj Khalifa and a light show at Burj Al Arab tonight marking the 10 years of successful metro operation.

RTA celebrates 10 years of happy journeys with Dubai Metro. Image Credit: Screengrab