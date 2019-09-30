It took a team of 12 artisans “18 months and innumerable hours” to create the unique ring

Diamond studded $4.9million ring is on display at Sharjah Watch and Jewellery Show. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Visitors to the Sharjah Watch and Jewellery show have the chance to see a unique ring made in India, worth US$4.9 million [Dh17.98 million or Rs348 million], studded with thousands of diamonds.

The longest running event of its kind, Sharjah Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show, will kick off its five-day run on Tuesday at Expo Centre Sharjah, showcasing the season’s most exquisite and intricately crafted jewellery creations and luxurious watches.

Holder of a Guinness World Record, the million-dollar ring from India will be the highlight of the show.

Recreating the stunning Lotus Temple in Delhi, in two tones, 18K white and rose gold, the $4.9 million ring is studded with an astounding 7,777 pieces of round, brilliant-cut natural diamonds.

Designed by Bhandari, founder of Lakshikaa Jewels, the record-breaking ring, weighing 70.42 gm, was designed to mimic the shape of a closed lotus flower and is made up of 27 petals studded with thousands of round-cut diamonds. It took a team of 12 artisans 18 months and innumerable hours to create it. Lakshikaa Jewels is a leading manufacturer of wedding jewellery in Mumbai, offering the best in class of craftsmanship and design.

The 47th edition will bring together more than 500 local, regional and international exhibitors and brand, over an area of 30,000 square metres, making it one of the Middle East’s largest shows in terms of occupied exhibition space.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, with the support of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the event will run from October 1 to 5.

One kilo gold prize

As with every edition of the show, fabulous prizes await lucky shoppers, starting from a mega raffle for a kilo of gold on the final day of the show to daily prizes on every purchase of Dh500.

Impressive jewellery from around the world.

Watch and jewellery makers and designers from Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, Singapore and Thailand, along with a large number of new exhibitors from Bahrain, Brazil, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and Turkey, are taking part in the five-day event besides some of the best UAE companies, making it easy for visitors and exhibitors to have a closer look on the most impressive curation of luxury gem and diamond collections.

Exclusive designers’ pavilion

An exclusive Designers’ Pavilion will bring together a host of the most prominent jewellery designers to display the most stylish and exquisite jewellery creations from renowned designers.

The Gemological Institute of America (GIA) and International Gemological Institute (IGI) will also hold seminars run by some of the top experts, who will furnish visitors with essential information on gemstone jewellery, diamonds and pearls in addition to how to read reports and ratings before buying jewellery”.

Visiting hours