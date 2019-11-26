Dubai: Emirates expects a busy travel period this weekend ahead of the 48th UAE National Day holiday. The busiest time for departures in Terminal 3 will be on Friday November 29, with over 40,000 passengers travelling through Terminal 3. Customers are reminded to check-in early and arrive at the airport at least three hours before their flight departure to avoid any delays.

Peak travel is expected to start on the previous afternoon and will continue until December 5, with close to 200,000 Emirates passengers travelling from Dubai. Passengers are encouraged to build in extra travel time to avoid any delays with expected traffic congestion around Terminal 3 during this time.

Passengers can physically check in at the airport as early as 24 hours before flight departure, and are requested to check in no later than two hours prior to departure, regardless of class of travel. Customers who check in less than 60 minutes prior to their scheduled flight departure will not be accepted for travel. Customers can also check in online on both their desktops and mobile devices from 48 hours to 90 minutes before flight departure.

Passengers can also enjoy Emirates’ Home Check-in service which allows customers to check in for their flights from anywhere in Dubai. The service is available for customers across all classes travelling on Emirates flights and enables passengers to complete the security check and check-in, from the comfort of their home.

In addition to online check-in services, Emirates also offers convenient car park check-in facilities. Customers can use these to check in and drop off their luggage. Alternatively, customers heading to Emirates Terminal 3 can choose to drop their luggage at one of the 46 dedicated bag drop counters in Economy Class or separate counters in First Class and Business Class from six hours to 90 minutes prior to departure. Families travelling with small children can use dedicated Family counters in Check in Zone 2.

After checking in, passengers are also advised to make sure they get to their boarding gate on time. Gates open 90 minutes before departure, boarding starts 45 minutes before each flight and gates close 20 minutes before departure. If passengers report late Emirates will not be able to accept them for travel. Check-in and gate closure timings will be strictly followed to ensure flights depart on schedule.