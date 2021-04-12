Abu Dhabi: Heavy vehicles will be banned on Abu Dhabi roads during peak traffic hours in Ramadan, the Abu Dhabi Police has announced.
The ban applies to trucks, heavy vehicles and worker buses with more than 50 passengers. It will be enforced between 8am and 10am on worker buses and trucks, and on trucks and trailers only between 2pm and 4pm.
The Abu Dhabi Police Traffic and Patrols Directorate has called on motorists to abide by traffic regulations during Ramadan, including buckling up, driving within the speed limits, avoiding phone use while driving and maintaining adequate distance from surrounding vehicles.