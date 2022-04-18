Dubai: The Diplomacy Lab, the community-powered space by the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) and Fatima Bint Mohamed Bin Zayed Initiative (FBMI), has announced the launch of ‘Diplomacy Lab Dialogues’, a series of talks with ministers and senior officials, which will continue throughout Ramadan.
The Diplomacy Lab Dialogues, which take place in the Diplomacy Lab space at Dubai’s Emirates Towers, will include a line-up of high-profiled speakers that will share their experiences about diplomacy and engage in panel discussions.
With talks themed around diplomacy, the audience can expect to learn about cultural and public diplomacy, as well as current global affairs in an open format environment where speakers tackle current global issues through diplomatic action.
Last week, Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy discussed the transformation of economic diplomacy. On Monday, Hana Al Hashimi, Head of the Office of the UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, was scheduled to shed light on the new era of climate diplomacy and UAE hosting COP28 next year.
Upcoming speakers
Upcoming discussions at the Diplomacy Lab will welcome Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the President of the UAE; Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth; Omar Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Culture and Public Diplomacy, as well as Sheikh Nahyan Bin Saif Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.
To reserve your seat at the Diplomacy Lab Dialogues, contact diplomacylab@fbmi.ae or 0507900620.
Nickolay Mladenov, Director-General a.i. of AGDA, said: “We are honoured to launch the Diplomacy Lab Dialogues during the holy month of Ramadan and welcome renowned ministers, diplomats and experts, who can shed light on current and future foreign policy issues, all while exploring unique ways to overcome global obstacles, through technology, business and innovation.”
Farshied Jabarkhyl, managing director of FBMI, said: “Our aim at The Diplomacy Lab is providing unique programmes and sessions that encourage open dialogue between participants and audience members, whilst shedding light on innovations in diplomacy, particularly those that are relevant to the 21st century, such as rising issues around sustainability, economy and global crises.”