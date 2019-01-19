Dubai: UAE-based courier service Zajel has signed an agreement with Zulekha Hospital Dubai to deliver medicines to patients and clients dealing with the hospital.
The agreement was signed by Khawla Kabanji, CEO of Zajel, and Dr Zia Ur Rahman Shah, director of Zulekha Hospital.
Earlier, Zajel had signed an agreement with the Dubai Health Authority to provide delivery services to hospitals.
The new optional service will serve thousands of patients who visit Zulekha hospital each year, and have to spend part of their time at the hospital waiting for medication before they can go home.
Dr Shah commended the agreement, which comes as part of the hospital’s plans to upgrade the level of services provided to patients.
Commenting on the deal, Kabanji said, “Our trained staff will pick up the medicines from the hospital’s pharmacy and deliver them in record time to patients’ homes.”