As one of the largest healthcare providers in the UAE, VPS Healthcare is a trusted destination for people with kidney disease. The hospitals under the group’s leading brands - Burjeel, LLH, Medeor, and Lifecare - have achieved outstanding clinical outcomes by providing advanced solutions in treating kidney disease. Over the years, these hospitals have turned into sought-after facilities where patients are offered a wide range of treatments from consultative nephrology and urology to dialysis care. A highly skilled team of urologists and nephrologists, certified by Western Medical Boards, provides world-class care for both acute and chronic kidney diseases.

Burjeel Hospitals, Abu Dhabi & Al Ain

The Burjeel brand has been envisioned to bring cutting-edge international medical practices to the UAE. Hospitals under the brand provide solutions to the complex, dynamic, and diverse needs of kidney patients. Dr Yassin Ibrahim M. El-Shahat, Dr Venkat Vellanki, Dr Deepak Pillai, and Dr Harish Prabhu are the top nephrologists working in Burjeel hospitals.

With kidney disease, early detection and treatment will help in slowing down the progression of the disease. If you are at risk of kidney disease, it is crucial to get regular check-ups. - Dr Venkat Vellanki, Consultant Nephrologist, Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi

Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, is among the earliest facilities in Abu Dhabi to offer comprehensive kidney care to patients. The nephrology department, headed by a senior nephrologist with more than two decades of experience, offers 24x7 hemodialysis and critical care renal replacement services.

Burjeel Medical City, Mohammed Bin Zayed City, Abu Dhabi, is a state-of-the-art quaternary care facility designed to give 360-degree care to patients. It boasts of 10 hemodialysis stations and an active home hemodialysis program. The hospital has transplant nephrologists, urologists, urologic oncologists, as well as vascular and transplant surgeons to provide pre and post kidney transplantation care and evaluation.

Patient denial regarding kidney failure, a lack of appropriate understanding of their condition, fear of the dialysis procedure, the cost of treatment, and distance from treatment center are some of the reasons for late consultation with a nephrologist. - Dr Abeesh Padmanabha Pillai, Specialist Nephrologist, Lifecare, Musaffah

Burjeel Royal Hospital, Al-Ain, is a tertiary care facility with a design inspired by the rich Arabic culture and heritage. It is a JCI-accredited facility with eight hemodialysis stations that provide individual privacy in a luxurious environment. The hospital offers interventional nephrology, kidney biopsy, and CRRT services.

Putting Patients First

LLH, Medeor, and Lifecare hospitals distinguish themselves by providing a patient-centric approach in kidney care. They offer the highest level of specialized services with a specific recovery plan tailored to each patient’s need. These hospitals have consistently delivered exceptional clinical outcomes by following a result-oriented outlook. The nephrology and urology departments here are on a mission to redefine the concept of patient care and wellness by constantly striving for innovation and adopting newer technology.

In the early stages of kidney disease, patients may experience nonspecific symptoms like tiredness, fatigue, loss of interest in activities, etc. As the disease progresses, they tend to develop symptoms like swelling of legs, frothy urine, worsening hypertension, loss of taste and appetite, etc. - Dr Mohammed Saheed Saifuddin, Specialist Urologist, LLH Hospital, Abu Dhabi

Lifecare Hospital, Musaffah

Lifecare Hospital, Musaffah, has prioritized providing exemplary kidney care to patients. This commitment reflects in its strong team of doctors comprising Nephrologist Dr Abeesh Padmanabha Pillai, and Urologists Dr. Faizal Syed Mohammed, Dr Althaf Hussain, and Dr. Anil Sharma. According to these experts, there is a steady increase in the prevalence of kidney diseases globally, with diabetes and hypertension being the leading causes. Commenting on the rise in such cases, Dr Pillai said, “A sedentary lifestyle and lack of exercise coupled with poor diet habits increase the prevalence of diabetes mellitus, hypertension, and obesity, making chronic kidney disease (CKD) one of the leading non-communicable diseases worldwide.” Therefore, the facility emphasizes preventive nephrology apart from offering a wide range of services, including diagnosing and managing diabetic kidney disease, resistant and secondary hypertension, and CKD.

LLH, Mussafah

The LLH Hospital at Mussafah has one of the busiest urology units that cater to patients from the region and far-flung areas, including Ruwais, Liwa, and Al-Ain. A seasoned team of Specialist Urologists, including Dr Jai Pal Paryani, Dr Sunil Rahulan, and Dr Deepak Nair, offers patients comprehensive and high-quality urology services. These accomplished doctors provide specialized care in ureteric stones, kidney stones, UTIs, hydrocele/varicocele, and urethral strictures. “A majority of our patients suffer from stone disease, with the common risk factors being low water intake, obesity, and intake of foods with high oxalate content like berries, beets, beans, cola, chocolate, nuts, spinach, etc.” said Dr. Paryani.

If a person with a family history of kidney or stone disease develops pain in the abdomen, with passage of blood in urine, he/she should see the urologist immediately. - Dr Jai Pal Paryani, Specialist Urologist, LLH, Musaffa

Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi

Dr Waleed Aman and Dr. Venkatesh K.S., both Specialist Urologists at Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi, strive for excellent treatment outcomes.

Recently, a 69-year-old Egyptian patient was diagnosed with a bilateral malignant renal mass on the left kidney at the facility. The case was complicated as the patient had previous surgeries on the same kidney and had comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension, hypercholesterolemia, renal impairment, and the bilaterality of cancer. Demonstrating his expertise, Dr Waleed successfully conducted a Left Partial Nephrectomy where the Left Side 6 cm Upper Pole tumor with the adjacent renal cyst was excised within 20 minutes using the warm ischemia technique. The patient was discharged on the 7th postoperative day and is well on his way to recovery.

Diet and lifestyle changes, adequate control of blood sugar and blood pressure, reducing weight, avoiding smoking, and doing regular exercise will go a long way in protecting the kidney function. - Dr Waleed Aman, Specialist Urologist, Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi

LLH, Abu Dhabi

As the first urology unit established by VPS Healthcare, the department at LLH, Abu Dhabi, is at the forefront of using the latest techniques to diagnose and treat kidney diseases. The department has carved a niche in treating pediatric cases using a multi-disciplinary approach. Specialist Urologists Dr. Mohammed Saheed C. Saifuddin and Dr. Ashraf Naguib Botros combine their skills and experience to uphold the highest standards of care. They specialize in the evaluation and treatment of congenital problems of kidney like ureteropelvic junction obstruction, vesicoureteral reflux and congenital ureteral anomalies, expert management of repeated urinary tract infection in infants and children, follow-up of antenatally detected congenital anomalies of kidney, and treatment of pediatric kidney stone disease.

Leveraging technology

The Burjeel, LLH, Medeor, and Lifecare hospitals are equipped with the latest diagnostic and intervention technologies to treat kidney and urological problems across all age groups. Patients get access to advanced care at the hemodialysis and lithotripsy units of the facilities through non-invasive, minimally invasive, laparoscopic, endoscopic, and open surgeries including ESWL, Ureteroscopy (Rigid & Flexible), Retrograde Intrarenal Surgery (RIRS), Pyelolithotomy, Laparoscopic Varicocelectomy, Laparoscopic Pyeloplasty, Transurethral Resection of prostate, Transurethral Resection of bladder tumor, Optical Urethrotomy for urethral stricture, and Ureteric Reimplantation.

The facilities offer comprehensive radiology services using MRI, CT scan, and 3D Ultrasound machines and are also equipped to perform round-the-clock interventional uroradiology services like Ureterography, Pyelography, and Cystourethrography using the best fluoroscopy machines.

The group’s medical experts offer high-quality services to kidney patients across the Emirates through its wide network of hospitals and medical centers, including Medeor Hospital in Dubai and Burjeel Specialty Hospital in Sharjah.