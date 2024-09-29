Dubai: In celebration of World Heart Day, observed annually on September 29, Dubai Health on Sunday announced the launch of the 2024 edition of the ‘Nabadat’ campaign for providing life-saving heart treatments for a total of 50 patients with congenital heart defects who cannot afford treatment.

Now under Dubai Health, the campaign has expanded to include adults. Driven by the Al Jalila Foundation, which leads Dubai Health’s giving mission, and in partnership with The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, this year the campaign aims to provide life-saving treatment for 50 patients in need of cardiac care. Specialised medical teams in Dubai Health Hospitals will perform critical cardiac surgeries and catheterisations for children and adults.

Since the campaign’s inception, Nabadat has delivered over 2,500 free surgeries, 6,000 medical screenings, and “compassionate care” across 45 treatment campaigns in nine countries with the support of over 300 healthcare professionals.

Salih Zahir Al Mazrouei, Director-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, said: “This campaign is a practical embodiment of our wise leadership’s directives in providing essential treatment for children suffering from congenital heart defects worldwide. Nabadat was launched in Dubai as a charitable and compassionate campaign to treat children’s hearts, both domestically and internationally. We aspire to treat the maximum number of children and adults across various regions globally to fulfil this ambitious humanitarian vision.”

Al Mazrouei emphasised that the foundation covers all costs associated with the operations conducted during campaigns held within and outside the country, providing the necessary logistical support to cover treatments for as many children as possible.

Dr Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of the Al Jalila Foundation, said: “This year’s Nabadat campaign, launched under Dubai Health for the first time, stands out as it has expanded to include both adults and children in need, ensuring that no one is left behind in receiving essential cardiac care. It reflects our broader commitment to making healthcare accessible to all, reinforcing our ‘Patient First’ promise.”

Speaking on World Heart Day, Salem bin Lahij, Director of Patient Care Programmes at Dubai Health, said: “The Nabadat campaign represents hope and opportunity for families in need. Under Dubai Health, critical cardiac surgeries and catheterisations have been performed at Dubai Hospital and Al Jalila Children’s Hospital, delivering comprehensive, compassionate care that transforms lives and creates brighter futures.”