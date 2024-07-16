Unlike his family of engineers, Dr Aljabery was fascinated by medicine and the human body from a young age. He decided to become a doctor, specialising in heart surgery, a field where he could make “a real impact” on people’s lives, especially those facing serious heart problems.

Dr Aljabery is not just a surgeon; he’s also at the forefront of using new technologies in healthcare. He earned a degree in ‘AI in Healthcare’ from MIT-Sloan, US. This includes projects that use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to monitor patients remotely, helping to improve the way heart health is managed.’

Dr Aljabery's expertise in adult cardiac surgery has led him to successfully complete hundreds of open-heart surgeries. Image Credit: Supplied

Biohacking and what it means

Besides his medical duties, Dr Aljabery uses his social media platform to dispel myths on health-related matters. “This is particularly crucial in regions where there’s a lot of wrong information about health that can confuse people,” he told Gulf News.

The medical expert also believes in ‘biohacking’, which involves making small lifestyle changes to improve health and well-being. Through biohacking, he explores how adjustments to diet, exercise, and daily habits can significantly boost overall health and enhance performance. He often shares tips on how to keep your heart healthy, like eating well, exercising, quitting smoking, and keeping stress under control.

BIOHACKING Biohacking, also referred to as Do-It-Yourself Biology, entails making small changes in lifestyle, diets and daily habits to boost overall health and optimise performance.

Dr Aljabery points out that today’s lifestyle — consuming too much processed and unhealthy food, not exercising enough, smoking and living stressful lives — are the biggest dangers to heart health.

In Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Dr Aljabery does more than surgeries; he also teaches the next generation of doctors and promotes health in the community. “My work is about more than just treating patients; it’s about improving healthcare and making sure everyone has the knowledge and tools they need to live healthier lives,” he said.

Dr Aljabery also enjoys sailing, a hobby that gives him a break from his busy job and helps him stay balanced.

His expertise in adult cardiac surgery has led him to successfully complete hundreds of open-heart surgeries. Dr Aljabery received his medical degree from the University of Jordan. He then completed his residency in cardiac surgery at the University Hospital Bergmannsheil, Germany.

His work includes projects on remote patient monitoring using smart wearables and an AI-based command centre, as well as utilising 3D printing technology for pre-operative planning in complex cases.