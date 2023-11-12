Dubai: Thousands of residents cycled down Dubai’s iconic Sheikh Zayed Road this morning for Dubai Ride, part of Dubai Fitness Challenge.
As the road was closed to traffic, cyclists pedaled past landmarks such as Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future, pausing to take pictures.
This year, there were two routes for Dubai Ride - a 12km route on Sheikh Zayed Road and a 4km Downtown Family route on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard passing Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.
Sheikh Zayed Road will close to traffic once more during Dubai Fitness Challenge to make way for Dubai Run, the world’s biggest fun run, on November 26.