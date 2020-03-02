Tweet warns people not to spread rumours that cause confusion

Zayed University deny a coronavirus case on campus Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: Zayed University has issued a statement denying that one of its students has contracted the coronavirus.

A tweet from the university on Monday read, “Zayed University denies rumours of a ‘corona’ case at the university, and asks all to refrain from spreading rumours which cause confusion among students, employees, and the Emirati community.”

The tweet was posted along with an image depicting a warning sign with the same wording as the tweet reiterated in both Arabic and English.

Zayed University has campuses in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. It wasn't immediately clear which campus the supposed case was meant to be on.