Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday announced that five new cases of monkeypox have been reported in the country, taking the total to 13.
The ministry said two patients have recovered from the disease, reassuring the public that the new cases were detected by early monitoring and investigation of the disease.
It reassured community members that health authorities are taking all necessary measures, including investigation, examination of contacts, and monitoring the health condition of patients.
The ministry said it is cooperating with other health authorities in implementing an epidemiological surveillance system, in accordance with the highest global practices to ensure community protection from communicable diseases and limit the spread of all diseases and viruses, including monkeypox, in the UAE.
Monkeypox is a contagious viral disease, but the ways it is spread are limited compared to the Covid-19 virus.
The ministry urged all community members to follow appropriate preventive measures and careful precautions while travelling and to stay safer in large crowds and avoid risky behaviours.
The ministry called for obtaining information from official sources in the UAE, and for refraining from spreading rumours and false information, highlighting the importance of staying updated on developments and guidelines issued by the UAE health authorities.